The Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods returns to the Masters just 14 months after a harrowing car crash. The first major of the year gets started on Thursday with a 91-man field at Augusta National. The course has added yardage on the 11th and 15th holes and taken away trees on the 11th. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world. Rory McIlroy gets another crack at the career Grand Slam. Otherwise, all eyes are on Woods.