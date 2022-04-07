2-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to 10-day IL for Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom went on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade as the New York Mets set their 28-man active roster for opening day. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner got hurt late in spring training and won’t throw for about a month, meaning he is likely out at least until June. The right-handed DeGrom did not pitch after July 7 last season, when he was sidelined by a sprained right elbow. Tylor Megill was given the Game 1 start by new Mets manager Buck Showalter for Thursday night’s scheduled opener at the Washington Nationals. New York’s opening roster includes 14 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.