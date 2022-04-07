2-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to 10-day IL for Mets
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob deGrom went on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade as the New York Mets set their 28-man active roster for opening day. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner got hurt late in spring training and won’t throw for about a month, meaning he is likely out at least until June. The right-handed DeGrom did not pitch after July 7 last season, when he was sidelined by a sprained right elbow. Tylor Megill was given the Game 1 start by new Mets manager Buck Showalter for Thursday night’s scheduled opener at the Washington Nationals. New York’s opening roster includes 14 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders.
Comments