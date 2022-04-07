A brief look at the opening round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Sungjae Im of Korea shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Masters. Im opened with a 4-under 32 on the front and used an eagle on the par-5 13th to slip ahead of Australian Cam Smith. Smith overcame a pair of double bogeys to shoot 68. Tiger Woods posted a solid 1-under 71 in his return to major competitive golf following a car accident in February 2021. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is at even par.