Braves’ Acuña describes feelings for Freeman as ‘nothing’

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. is not among the Atlanta Braves players who will be missing Freddie Freeman as the team opens its season. Acuña criticized Freeman, the former longtime Braves first baseman who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason, in an Instagram Live interview. Asked if he would miss Freeman, Acuña replied “Me? Nothing.” Acuña says he and Freeman “just shared the same stadium” and “had several clashes.” Acuña is the first Atlanta player to have anything but praise for Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP who helped lead the Braves to last season’s World Series championship.