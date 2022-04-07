Guardians trade OF Zimmer to Blue Jays for RHP Castro

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland traded oft-injured outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed reliever Anthony Castro. The teams announced the deal shortly after Cleveland lost its season opener — and first game as the Guardians — 3-1 at Kansas City. Zimmer has been a tantalizing talent since coming up with the Guardians in 2017. However, the rangy, 6-foot-5 Zimmer hasn’t been able to stay healthy since showing so much promise early in his career. The 29-year-old missed most of three seasons with an assortment of injuries and some surgeries. Castro will give the Guardians some early-season bullpen depth.