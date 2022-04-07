NCAA Women’s Tournament TV rights could have different look

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament reported strong viewership numbers this week. The event is packaged with 28 others in a broadcast rights deal with ESPN. That agreement expires in two years. There is speculation that the NCAA might see if the women’s tournament can be marketed as its own event. One estimate is that it could be sold for $100 million. NCAA President Mark Emmert says all options are on the table.