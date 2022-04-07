Opening Day in MLB: New No. 21 patches, NL DHs and Guardians

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

It’s opening day in Major League Baseball and a new season has brought a new look. The Cleveland team took the field for the first time as the rechristened Guardians. Some players wore patches with No. 21 to honor the late Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The National League moved full-time into the realm of the designated hitter. And an umpire announced a replay review decision to the crowd for the first time. The season began with a game at Wrigley Field when the Chicago Cubs hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. Andrew McCutchen got the first hit of the year and also scored the first run.