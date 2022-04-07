Two-time Cup champion Lightning facing rare bit of adversity

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t been through struggles like this in many years. Three separate three-game losing streaks have left the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions with just six victories over the past month. It’s creating the kind of adversity Tampa Bay has not experienced since getting swept out of the first round in 2019. Only this time around players hope they can get back on track and use the lessons from a rare rough month to make another long run. Coach Jon Cooper knows only that he and his team will find out when the playoffs begin.