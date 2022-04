White Sox 3B Moncada to miss 3 weeks with strained oblique

DETROIT (AP) — The Chicago White Sox expect third baseman Yoán Moncada to miss the first three weeks of the season because of a strained right oblique. The team placed Moncada on the 10-day injured list on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves to get the roster down to 28 players. General manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit, where the White Sox open against the Tigers on Friday, that Moncada will likely miss about three weeks. The 26-year-old Cuban was scratched from the spring training finale against San Diego on Tuesday. Moncada batted .263 with 14 homers and 61 RBIs last season, helping the White Sox win the AL Central and make the playoffs for the second straight year.