Guardiola calls Klopp ‘biggest rival’ in coaching career

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is the most intense he has experienced during his managerial career ahead of their teams’ potential Premier League title decider on Sunday. Guardiola said Friday that “Jurgen, as a manager, has been the biggest rival I’ve ever had in my career and I think what both teams propose is good for football.” City holds a one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the standings heading into the game at the Etihad Stadium.