Kelsie Whitmore signs with Atlantic League’s FerryHawks

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore has signed a contract with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the Atlantic League, becoming one of the first women to join a league connected to Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old Whitmore pitched and played in the outfield for the U.S. women’s baseball team from 2014-19. She also played college softball at Cal-State Fullerton. The Atlantic League isn’t affiliated with MLB, but it is a partner league. Next up for Whitmore is the FerryHawks’ invitation-only tryout on Saturday afternoon. The team says she will throw and hit in front of coaches Edgardo Alfonzo, Nelson Figueroa, and Luis Rodriguez.