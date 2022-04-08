Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to 5-year contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a five-year extension ahead of the start of the regular season. The 27-year-old Crawford was under contractual control through 2024. He won’t be eligible for free agency now until after the 2026 season. Crawford has been a standout defensive player since being acquired by the Mariners before the start of the 2019 season. He won the Gold Glove in 2020 and was a finalist for the award last season.