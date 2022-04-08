South Carolina hires 2 assistants, F Bryant off to NBA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has brought two of his assistants at Chattanooga to the Gamecocks. The school announced Friday that Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon will rejoin their boss at South Carolina. Bronson was Paris’ top assistant at Chattanooga from 2017 to 2022. Shannon was with Paris from 2019 to 2022. Paris took over for Frank Martin, who was fired after the Gamecocks went 18-13 and were not selected to the NCAA tournament or NIT. Also, South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant announced he’s hiring an agent and entering the NBA draft. He’s the seventh player to leave since the coaching change.