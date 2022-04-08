Spanish club Zaragoza set to be bought by Inter Miami owners

MADRID (AP) — Second-division Spanish soccer club Real Zaragoza says it is set to be purchased by a group of foreign investors led by two of the owners of Inter Miami. Zaragoza says a “diverse group of investors” have agreed to purchase a 51% stake in the club. It says the group includes brothers Jorge and José Mas Santos. They own Inter Miami along with David Beckham. The takeover is pending on Zaragoza not being relegated to the third division this season and the approval of the purchase by Spanish authorities. Zaragoza was once a regular in Spain’s top division until it was relegated in 2013.