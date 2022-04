DETROIT (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito has left his season-opening start because of abdominal tightness on his left side. Giolito struck out six while pitching four innings of one-hit ball in Detroit. He departed with a 3-0 lead over the Tigers. Giolito made his third straight start on opening day for the White Sox. He was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA last season.