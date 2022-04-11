Realmuto’s 2-run HR in the 8th helps Phillies top Mets 5-4

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally past the New York Mets 5-4. The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo, and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead. Brad Hand worked the ninth for the save.