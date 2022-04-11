Skip to Content
Published 10:39 PM

Twin win: Rogers gets save, brother loss as Pads top Giants

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Manny Machado’s RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2. Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in — Taylor earning his third save and Tyler taking the loss. Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres. 

Associated Press

