Anaheim Ducks pick up ’23 option for coach Dallas Eakins

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks are keeping head coach Dallas Eakins in charge next year for his fourth season with the struggling club. New general manager Pat Verbeek says the Ducks are picking up Eakins’ contract option for the 2022-23 season. The Ducks are finishing up their third consecutive losing season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. The Ducks were in the Western Conference playoff picture this season until the All-Star break, when they began a 6-17-3 skid that has all but guaranteed they’ll miss the postseason for a franchise-record fourth consecutive year. Verbeek elected not to make an immediate coaching change after taking over the franchise two months ago.