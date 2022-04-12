Bisaccia’s new challenge: ending Packers’ special-teams woes

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has shown he’s capable of doing the improbable. He took over as Las Vegas interim head coach following Jon Gruden’s midseason exit last fall and steered the Raiders to their first playoff berth in five years. Now he’s back in an assistant coach’s role facing another major challenge as he tries to revamp a special teams unit that has ranked among the league’s worst for multiple seasons.