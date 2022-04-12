Chelsea bidders reveal new details as sale process heats up

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

Final bids are being prepared for European champion Chelsea as the process to end the ownership of sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich steps up. Abramovich put the London club up for sale six weeks ago. Steve Pagliuca, co-owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics, went public for the first time with bid plans. Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is also trying to buy the Premier League team. A rival bid features an existing American investor in a Premier League team — Josh Harris owns a 17% stake in south London club Crystal Palace. A fourth consortium features Todd Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.