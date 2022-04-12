Huberdeau lifts Panthers over Ducks in OT for 8th straight

By PAUL GEREFFI

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored at 3:41 of overtime to lift the Florida Panthers over the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 for their eighth straight victory. Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Eastern Conference leaders, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves. Derek Grant and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 52 shots in an incredible effort that went for naught. Huberdeau flipped the puck into the corner of the net from in front to give the Panthers their only lead.