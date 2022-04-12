Nets donate $50,000 to recovery after subway shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets held a moment of silence before their play-in game against Cleveland and said they were donating $50,000 to help those who were injured after at least 10 people were shot on a subway. The shooting occurred at a station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn that is the one closest to the Nets’ practice facility, where they held their morning shootaround. The donation from the Nets and the New York Liberty Foundation was announced just before the moment of silence. The Nets thanked first responders and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.