USTA promotes Lew Sherr to CEO and executive director

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Lew Sherr has been selected as the chief executive officer and executive director of the USTA. The national governing body for tennis in the United States announced the hiring Tuesday, saying Sherr will start his new role on May 2. He has been with the association for 13 years, the past decade as its chief revenue officer. Sherr will work with the USTA board to set the strategy for tennis’ growth in the U.S. He also wants to make sure the sport continues its trend toward an increasingly diverse player and fan base.