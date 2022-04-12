Victoria state in Australia to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

LONDON (AP) — The Australian state of Victoria has been confirmed as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It will be the first-ever predominantly regional Commonwealth Games with events in several cities including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. Australia has hosted five other times. The Commonwealth Games Federation made the announcement Tuesday. The opening ceremony will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Commonwealth Games are held every four years involving 70-plus countries from the British Commonwealth of nations. The English city of Birmingham is hosting this summer.