After 3 years, it’s time for Cyclones to give rock to Brock

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Jirehl Brock’s time has arrived at Iowa State. He showed up in Ames as a four-star recruit and ranked as one of the nation’s top running back prospects. For three seasons he waited his turn behind Breece Hall. Brock said he never considered transferring. As the Cyclones wrap up spring practice this week, Brock has a firm hold on the No. 1 running back’s job. The fourth-year junior from Quincy, Illinois, is the successor to one of the most dynamic playmakers in program history. Brock appeared in 27 games as a backup the past three years.