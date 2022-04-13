Mariners place RHP Romo on IL with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list on with right shoulder inflammation. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Romo pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance. The 39-year-old Romo finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with Seattle last month. Right-hander Matt Koch was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma, and right-hander Casey Sadler was transferred to the 60-day injured list.