Michigan State searching for Walker replacements this spring

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

Michigan State leaned on Kenneth Walker III a lot during its turnaround season, handing him the ball 22 times a game with a much success. This spring and in the fall someone else will need to run the ball for the Spartans because Walker skipped his senior season to enter the NFL draft. The top candidates for the role may be a mystery until the season starts Sept. 2 against Western Michigan. The lack of healthy offensive linemen has led coach Mel Tucker choosing to have a practice instead of a game Saturday at Spartan Stadium.