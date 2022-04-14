Skip to Content
Smith-Njigba ready for role as top receiver for Ohio St

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn’t getting a lot of attention last year at this time. People were talking more about NFL prospects Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. But Smith-Njigba stepped out of the shadow of the stars to pace the Buckeyes with 95 catches and 1,606 yards. Smith-Njigba entered spring practice 2022 as the undisputed No. 1 wideout, the guy who will be getting the preseason attention. The annual Scarlet and Gray game on Saturday will be less about him and more about Ohio State’s other receivers.

