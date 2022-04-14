UConn men rebuilding team after transfer-portal losses

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn men’s program, which has lost six players with remaining eligibility this offseason, has added guard Tristen Newton, a transfer from East Carolina. The 6-foot-5 rising senior averaged 17.7 points, five assists, and 4.8 rebounds for the Pirates last season. His arrival comes the same week redshirt freshman guard Corey Floyd Jr. announced he would be leaving the school and entering the transfer portal. Floyd joins freshman guard Rahsool Diggins, junior guard Jalen Gaffney and junior forward Akok Akok as former Huskies in the portal. Guards A.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin, who could have returned for another season under the COVID-19 rules, decided to pursue professional careers.