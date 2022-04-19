Carolina Hurricanes chasing spark for struggling power play

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t getting much from their power play. They have fewer than two weeks to get it rolling again before the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Hurricanes have converted just 2 of 31 chances over 12 games. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team knows the approach works, so he’s aiming more to improve execution than make significant changes. Carolina remains one of five teams to rank in the top 10 in both power play and on the penalty kill. Carolina has already clinched a fourth straight playoff appearance and is battling the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division lead.