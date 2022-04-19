LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings’ third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in the Pacific Division. Adam Henrique scored and John Gibson stopped 26 shots for the Ducks.