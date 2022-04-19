Machado, Musgrove help Padres hand Reds 8th straight loss

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered for the second consecutive game, Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati 6-2 to hand the beat-up Reds their eighth straight loss. The Reds lost another player to injury when catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game after a collision with Luke Voit in the first. Voit slammed into Stephenson’s head as he slid into the plate while trying to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double. Stephenson held onto the ball for the out but was on the ground for several minutes. He was able to walk to the dugout.