Mets OF Nimmo activated from COVID-19 IL, not in lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list but wasn’t in New York’s lineup for the opener of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants. New York didn’t announce a lineup until roughly 30 minutes before first pitch while waiting to see if outfielders Nimmo and Mark Canha would be cleared from COVID-19 protocols. Canha remained on the injured list. Nimmo and Canha were placed on the IL prior to the Mets’ home opener last Friday. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock is also away from the team, and manager Buck Showalter said Tuesday that Sherlock was “not close” to returning.