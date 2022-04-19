Police say another female athlete killed in Kenya

By MUTWIRI MUTUOTA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say that another female runner has been killed in the high-altitude training town of Iten and a search is on for the athlete’s partner. Damaris Muthee Mutua was found dead at the home of her boyfriend. He was identified as Ethiopian runner Koki Fai and Keiyo County police chief Tom Maruko said he was suspected of murder in the killing and might have fled the country. Mutua’s death echoed the killing of Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop. She was stabbed to death at her home in Iten in October and her partner has been charged with murder.