Rangnick exposes United rebuilding task after Anfield misery

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick says the team needs a significant rebuild after another disappointing season. He was speaking after a 4-0 loss at Liverpool. It paints a bleak picture of what expected incoming manager Erik ten Hag will find at Old Trafford. Liverpool is challenging Manchester City for the Premier League trophy, to join United on 20 titles. Manchester United has dropped to sixth place, struggling to make the four Champions League qualification places.