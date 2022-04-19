White Sox, Guardians postponed again, doubleheader Wednesday

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the second straight day, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians have been postponed by inclement weather and unplayable conditions. Tuesday’s game was called four hours before the first pitch, with the decision coming after Guardians officials inspected the soggy outfield at Progressive Field. Snow piled up in downtown Cleveland the past two days and temperatures have been in the low 30s. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Wednesday, starting at 2:10 p.m. Monday’s postponement will be played as part of a doubleheader on July 12.