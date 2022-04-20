Bucks’ Hill will miss more time due to abdominal strain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill isn’t expected to return anytime soon from the abdominal strain that has prevented him from playing thus far in their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before Wednesday’s Game 2 that “we don’t expect him in the short term.” Budenholzer said the Bucks would see how the 35-year-old Hill progresses over the next “handful of days or more,”