Chest bumps for charity: Vols coach makes best of suspension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A University of Tennessee fraternity played off baseball coach Tony Vitello’s suspension for chest-bumping an umpire to raise money for an organization serving active military members and veterans. Vitello offered chest bumps to anyone who wanted to donate $2 to the Wounded Warriors Project. The baseball powerhouse’s popular coach already was scheduled to appear at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon event on campus where participants could throw at a dunk tank. The fraternity added the chest bumps in the wake of Vitello’s four-game suspension for chest-bumping an umpire during a game against Alabama on Saturday. The fraternity raised about $1,000.