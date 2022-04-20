Duke’s Banchero makes NBA leap after 1 year with Blue Devils

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman announced his decision in a social media video Wednesday, with the school saying he planned to hire an agent. The freshman had been viewed as a likely one-and-done player even before he stepped foot on the Durham, North Carolina, campus from Seattle. The Associated Press third-team all-American averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who reached a record 13th Final Four for now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.