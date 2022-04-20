Johnson tests hand while gaining experience during Indy test

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson looked like a natural at the first of this week’s two Indianapolis 500 test sessions. He climbed as high as No. 3 on the historic oval’s daily speed chart. And less than two weeks after undergoing surgery on his broken right hand, the seven-time Cup champion climbed out of his familiar No. 48 car and proclaimed he’s been pain-free since having doctors put a pin in his injured hand.