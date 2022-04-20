Juventus beats Fiorentina to advance to Italian Cup final

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi scored against his former club and Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-0 to set up an Italian Cup final against Inter Milan. Bernardeschi controlled with his chest then volleyed in shortly after the half-hour mark. Danilo sealed it in stoppage time after being set up by Juan Cuadrado. Defending champion Juventus advanced on 3-0 aggregate. Defending Serie A champion Inter beat city rival AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday. Juventus has won the Italian Cup a record 14 times while Inter has seven trophies in the competition with it last from 2011. The final is scheduled for May 11.