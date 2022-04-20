Mejia homers, doubles: Rays rip Cubs 8-2 in shortened game

MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2 in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings due to rain. First pitch was moved up 70 minutes because rain was forecast for later on a chilly evening. The game was then delayed in the middle of the sixth inning when the rain intensified. It was called about an hour later. Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki walked in the fifth to reach base for the 12th straight game at the start of his career, breaking a team record held by two players — Art Williams in 1902 and Tony Taylor in 1958.