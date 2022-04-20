Miller, Quantrill, Castro on Guardians’ COVID-19 list

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list, including league batting leader Owen Miller. Right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and righty reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. Miller, a first baseman, leads baseball with a .500 average and a 1.509 OPS.