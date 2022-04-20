Mystics rookie Williams has season-ending knee injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics rookie Christyn Williams has a season-ending knee injury. The WNBA team announced Wednesday that Williams will have surgery. There is no timeline for her return. Washington picked Williams this year in the second round. The 5-foot-11 guard played at Connecticut. Coach Mike Thibault says Williams was off to a terrific start in training camp, and he knows she will work diligently to make a comeback next season.