Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been banned from competing at this year’s Wimbledon tournament because of the war in Ukraine. The move will mean second-ranked Daniil Medvedev won’t be able to play at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament in southwest London. Medvedev won last year’s U.S. Open and was this year’s Australian Open runner-up. He was briefly ranked No. 1 in the world this year. Another player who will be forced to miss the tournament is Victoria Azarenka of Belarus. Azarenka is a two-time Australian Open champion and also a former No. 1.