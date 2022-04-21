Bucks say Khris Middleton out for Game 3 in Chicago

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next game with a sprained medial collateral ligament after getting hurt in the fourth quarter of their Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks announced Thursday that the three-time All-Star wouldn’t be available for Game 3 of the first-round playoff series Friday night in Chicago. Exactly how much time Middleton will miss remains uncertain. Middleton headed into the locker room with 6:49 left in the Bucks’ 114-110 loss. His left leg gave out while he tried to plant on a spin move.