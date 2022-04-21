LEADING OFF: Cabrera aims at 3,000 in all-Venezuelan matchup

By The Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado at Comerica Park on Friday night. The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener. Cabrera went 0 for 3, striking out twice, and stayed at 2,999 hits in a 3-0 win over the Yankees on Thursday. He drew an intentional walk in the eighth inning, prompting loud booing and chanting from Detroit fans.