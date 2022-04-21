Veerman and Pulkkanen lead European tour event in Spain

LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Johannes Veerman and Tapio Pulkkanen have both shot 6-under 64 to share an early lead at the ISPS Handa Championship. They were tied with Hennie Du Plessis and Shiv Chawrasia, who didn’t finish their opening rounds because of darkness. They had two holes to finish. Veerman started with consecutive bogeys before making eight birdies at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain. Pulkkanen had seven birdies and a bogey. Jack Senior was in the group of four players one shot off the lead along with David Law, Rasmus Højgaard and Guido Migliozzi. The 108th-ranked Højgaard had three holes to finish and Migliozzi had one.