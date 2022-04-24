McClanahan 1st Rays starter to get win, 5-2 over Red Sox

By DICK SCANLON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan became Tampa Bay’s first starting pitcher to get a win this season as the Rays overcame a two-run, first-inning deficit and beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2. After getting no hits in the first nine innings of Saturday night’s 10-inning loss, the Red Sox got four hits on the first nine pitches thrown by McClanahan. Pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi hit a tying, two-run double as the Rays rallied for three runs in the fifth. Yandy Díaz, reinstated from the COID-19 injured list, added a seventh-inning homer off Jake Diekman, helping send Boston to its fourth loss in five games.