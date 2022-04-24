Parel wins 3-way playoff in Texas for 2nd Champions win
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Scott Parel is a playoff winner in the inaugural ClubCorp Classic for his second career PGA Tour Champions title. Parel two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th at Las Colinas for a 65. Gene Sauers birdied his last two holes for a 63. They were joined in a playoff by Steven Alker. He had control of the tournament until playing the final eight holes in 1 over. Alker missed an 8-foot birdie putt in regulation on the 18th for the win. In the playoff, Alker and Sauers went into the hazard and made bogey. Parel made par for the win.
